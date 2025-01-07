Denture Use Tied to Better Cognitive Health in Older Adults With Partial Tooth Loss

MONDAY, Jan. 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Denture use may help protect against cognitive decline in older adults with partial tooth loss, according to a study published online Dec. 23 in Aging Medicine.

Xiang Qi, Ph.D., R.N., from the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing in New York City, and colleagues investigated the relationship between denture use and cognitive decline among Chinese older adults with tooth loss. The analysis included 27,708 community-dwelling adults aged 65 years and older participating in the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey (2008 to 2018).

The researchers found that compared with non-denture users, dentate participants who used dentures had significantly better baseline cognitive function (β, 1.032) and a significantly slower annual decline in cognitive function (β, 0.127). Denture use was significantly associated with higher baseline cognitive function (β, 3.063) but not with the rate of cognitive decline (β, 0.011) in edentulous participants. Results were similar across subgroups of dentate participants with various degrees of missing teeth.

“This study highlights the potential importance of prosthodontic rehabilitation in preserving cognitive health,” the authors write. “Further research is needed to establish a causal relationship between denture use and cognitive function.”

One author disclosed being a member of Aging Medicine‘s editorial board.

