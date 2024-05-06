Downregulation of miR-29a as a possible diagnostic biomarker for schizophrenia.

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are epigenetic factors regulating many genes involved in brain development. Dysregulation of miRNA could result in dysregulation of genes which may contribute to diseases affecting the brain and behavior (e.g., schizophrenia). miR-29 family is a miRNA family contributing to brain maturation. miR-29 knockout in animal studies is reported to correlate with psychiatric disorders very similar to those seen in schizophrenia. In this study, we aimed to evaluate the miR-29a level in patients with schizophrenia and its potential value in the diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The serum sample of 42 patients with schizophrenia and 40 healthy subjects were obtained from the Azeri Recent onset/Acute phase psychosis Survey (ARAS) Cohort study. After preparations, the expression level of miR-29a was investigated by real-time PCR. The SPSS and GraphPad prism software were used to analyze the relation between miR-29a level and clinical parameters and its potential as a biomarker for the diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Our study showed a significantly lower miR-29a level in patients compared to healthy controls (p = 0.0012). Furthermore, miR-29a level was significantly lower in some types of schizophrenia (p = 0.024). miR-29a level was not related to sex, age, or heredity (p > 0.05). miR-29a also showed 80% specificity and 71.43% sensitivity in the diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Downregulation of miR-29a in schizophrenia is significantly related to the development of this illness. It might have the potential as a biomarker for schizophrenia.

