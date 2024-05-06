SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Downregulation of miR-29a as a possible diagnostic biomarker for schizophrenia.

May 06, 2024

Contributors: Parya Alizadeh Khosroshahi,Hamidreza Ashayeri,Mohammad Ghanbari,Ayyoub Malek,Sara Farhang,Mehdi Haghi

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Parya Alizadeh Khosroshahi

    Department of Animal Biology, Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Tabriz, Tabriz, Iran.

    Hamidreza Ashayeri

    Student Research Committee, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, Tabriz, Iran.

    Mohammad Ghanbari

    Clinical Research Development Center, Mohammad Kermanshahi and Farabi Hospitals, Imam Khomeini, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Kermanshah, Iran.

    Ayyoub Malek

    University Medical Center Groningen, University of Groningen, University Center for Psychiatry, Groningen, The Netherlands.

    Sara Farhang

    University Medical Center Groningen, University of Groningen, University Center for Psychiatry, Groningen, The Netherlands. S.farhang@umcg.nl.

    Research center of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Tabriz university of medical sciences, Tabriz, Iran. S.farhang@umcg.nl.

    Mehdi Haghi

    Department of Animal Biology, Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Tabriz, Tabriz, Iran. mehdihaghi@tabrizu.ac.ir.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement