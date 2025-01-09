Drinking Coffee in Morning More Strongly Linked to Lower Mortality Risk

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Coffee drinking timing is associated with all-cause and cardiovascular disease-specific mortality risk, according to a study published online Jan. 8 in the European Heart Journal.

Xuan Wang, M.D., Ph.D., from the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University in New Orleans, and colleagues identified patterns of coffee drinking timing in the U.S. population and examined their association with mortality. The observational study included 40,725 adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 1999 to 2018 and 1,463 adults from the Women’s and Men’s Lifestyle Validation Study.

Two distinct patterns of coffee drinking timing were identified in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and were validated in the Women’s and Men’s Lifestyle Validation Study: morning type (36 percent of participants) and all-day type (14 percent of participants). The researchers noted 4,295 all-cause deaths, 1,268 cardiovascular disease deaths, and 934 cancer deaths during a median follow-up of 9.8 years. The morning-type pattern was significantly associated with lower risks for all-cause and cardiovascular disease-specific mortality compared with non-coffee drinking (hazard ratios, 0.84 and 0.69, respectively) after adjustment for caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee intake amounts, sleep hours, and other confounders. The association between coffee intake amounts and all-cause mortality was significantly modified by coffee drinking timing; in those with a morning-type pattern, higher coffee intake amounts were significantly associated with a lower risk for all-cause mortality.

“Our findings highlight the importance of considering drinking timing in the association between the amounts of coffee intake and health outcomes,” the authors write.

