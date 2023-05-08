Plastic and reconstructive surgeons occasionally have to manage patients with the intake of immunosuppressive drugs while the individual risks for complications present unclear. This study aimed to analyze complication rates after surgery on patients with drug-induced immunosuppression.

Patients with a perioperative intake of immunosuppressive drugs who had undergone plastic surgery between 2007 and 2019 in our Department of Plastic, Aesthetic, Hand, and Reconstructive Surgery were analyzed retrospectively. Another cohort with the same or similar surgical procedures but without drug-induced immunosuppression was determined. A total of 54 immunosuppressed patients (IPs) were case-control matched with 54 comparable control patients (CPs). The 2 groups were compared for the outcome parameters of complication rate, revision rate, and length of hospital stay.

Matching achieved a 100% match for surgical procedures and sex. The mean age difference within paired patients was 2.8 years (0-10 years), while the mean age was 58.1 years in all patients. A total of 44% of IP showed signs of impaired wound healing in contrast to only 19% of CP (OR 3.440; 95%CI: 1.471-8.528; p = 0.007). The median hospital stay of IP was 9 days (range 1-110 days) compared to 7 days (range 0-48 days) of CP (p = 0.102). The revision operation rate was 33% in IPs and 21% in CPs (p = 0.143).

Patients with drug-induced immunosuppression who underwent plastic and reconstructive surgery have an increased risk for impaired wound healing in general. Additionally, our study showed a trend towards a longer hospital stay and operation revision rate. Surgeons have to consider these facts when treatment options are discussed in patients with drug-induced immunosuppression.

