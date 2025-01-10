Early-Life Infection Burden Linked to Risk for Later Infections

THURSDAY, Jan. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Early-life infection burden is associated with an increased risk for later moderate-to-severe infections and systemic antibiotic treatments to age 10 or 13 years, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open.

Nicklas Brustad, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and colleagues conducted a longitudinal cohort study of children from birth to age 10 or 13 years using data from the Danish population-based Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood birth cohort between November 2008 and November 2010 to examine whether early-life infection burden is associated with later risk for infection.

A total of 614 children with diary-registered common infection episodes of cold, acute otitis media, tonsillitis, pneumonia, gastroenteritis, and fever episodes from birth to 3 years had completed follow-up to age 10 or 13 years. The researchers found that the risks for later moderate-to-severe infections and systemic antibiotic treatments until age 10 or 13 years were increased for children with a high versus low burden of diary-registered infections between birth and 3 years (adjusted incidence rate ratios [AIRRs], 2.39 and 1.34, respectively). The later risk for moderate-to-severe infections and systemic antibiotic treatments was increased with each diary infection episode (AIRRs, 1.05 and 1.02, respectively).

“These findings may be important for prognosis and follow-up of children experiencing a high burden of common infections in early life,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

