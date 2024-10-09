Echo Parameters Predict HRQOL in Patients With HCM

Photo Credit: Pitchayanan Kongkaew

Left ventricular outflow tract gradient (LVOTG) is a key predictor of HCM’s impact on patients’ QOL, according to a study published in Heart, Lung and Circulation. The study authors evaluated 59 patients with HCM, including 15 with obstructive HCM, using echocardiography to assess rest and stress LVOTG, alongside HRQOL as measured by the 36-item Short Form Questionnaire (SF-36) and Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ). The results showed significant inverse correlations between LVOTG and various SF-36 domains, such as Physical Functioning, Role Physical, and General Health, and KCCQ domains, including Physical Limitation and Symptom Frequency (P<0.05). Stress LVOTG was a significant predictor of SF-36 Role Physical and Physical Component Summary. Patients with rest LVOTG (≥30 mmHg) or stress LVOTG (≥50 mmHg) experienced notable decreases in SF-36 and KCCQ scores (P<0.05), while left ventricular diastolic dysfunction did not correlate with HRQOL. The researchers concluded that LVOTG plays an important role in optimizing HCM outcomes.