Effect of vibratory device on the time of administration of vaccines and on patient satisfaction measures.

Previous studies have demonstrated that Buzzy® is effective for pain reduction during vaccination. This study aimed to determine if Buzzy® would have an effect on either duration of vaccine administration and/or patient satisfaction. Pediatric patients aged birth to 18 years old receiving a vaccination were randomized to either a control group receiving no intervention, or the experimental group, utilizing Buzzy®. Time of administration was measured by the number of seconds required by nursing to administer vaccines. Patient satisfaction was measured with a survey given to guardians. Time required was reduced by almost 2 min when utilizing Buzzy®, with median time dropping to 190, 95% CI [26.99, 415.92] seconds from 333, 95% CI [51.35, 627.21] seconds. Patient satisfaction surveys showed positive impacts of using the device, with 100% that used the device reporting that it “made a difference in the pain level experienced,” but did not demonstrate statistical significance. This study shows that use of Buzzy® increases efficiency of appointments with possible positive effect on patient satisfaction.

