Effective Psoriasis Treatment May Curb CV Risk

Photo Credit: Alena Butusava

Effective treatment may mitigate cardiovascular risk in patients with psoriasis, according to a study published in Science Progress. A team of researchers from Slovenia examined endothelial function, arterial stiffness, and biomarkers of endothelial activation in young adults with plaque psoriasis. The researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis of 80 patients (aged 30 to 45) treated successfully and achieving PASI 90, alongside 20 healthy controls. The researchers measured endothelial function using flow-mediated dilation, while arterial stiffness assessments included pulse wave velocity and carotid artery stiffness. The authors evaluated circulating biomarkers, including ICAM-1, VCAM-1, E-selectin, P-selectin, GDF-15, and TRAIL. The results showed no significant differences in endothelial function, arterial stiffness, or biomarker levels between treated patients and controls, suggesting that early and effective psoriasis treatment may prevent arterial dysfunction. The researchers concluded that psoriasis treatment may have a cardioprotective effect even in patients with traditional risk factors like smoking or obesity.