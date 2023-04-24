In view of our aging society, co-management with a geriatrician is becoming increasingly important. While such collaborations have been working successfully in trauma surgery for years, it is still unclear whether they are also helpful for non-trauma patients in orthopedics. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of such a cooperation in orthopedic non-trauma patients with native and periprosthetic joint infections on the basis of five key areas.

Analysis was carried out with 59 patients “with” and 63 “without” geriatric co-management. In the co-management group, delirium was detected significantly more often (p < 0.001), significantly lower pain intensities were measured at the time of discharge (p < 0.001), transfer ability had clearly improved more (p = 0.04), and renal function was more frequently noted (p = 0.04). No significant differences were found with respect to principal diagnoses, surgical procedures performed, complication rates, pressure ulcer and delirium incidence, operative revisions, or length of inpatient stay.

Orthogeriatric co-management in orthopedic patients with native and periprosthetic joint infections and nontraumatic surgery appears to have positive impacts on recognition and treatment of delirium, pain management, transfer performance, and attention to renal function. Further studies should follow in order to conclusively assess the value of such co-management in orthopedic nontraumatic surgery patients.

