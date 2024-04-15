Effects of portable pedal machines at work on lipoprotein subfraction profile in sedentary workers – the REMOVE study.

Sedentary behaviour at work is a major cause of atherosclerosis, particularly in tertiary workers. However, no studies have ever assessed the effect of active workstation on lipoprotein subfraction profile. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of 12-week portable pedal machines (PPMs) on lipoprotein subfraction profile among healthy sedentary workers.

Healthy administrative workers were randomized into an intervention group using PPMs for 12 weeks or a control group using normal-desk. Lipoprotein subfractions were assessed using Lipoprint® electrophoresis. Main outcomes were explored using mixed models with sensitivity analyses (four models).

We included 40 participants (43.7 ± 8.6 years old, 100% women, BMI 23.8 ± 3.4 kg/m; sedentary time at work 7.7 ± 1.8 h/day). Groups did not differ at baseline in any outcomes. 32 participants finished the trial. Changes in lipoprotein subfractions were especially marked for LDL profile. There was an interaction time x group for all parameters related to LDL and their subfractions: total LDL-cholesterol (p = 0.012), LDL particle size (p = 0.027), large LDL subfractions 1 and 2 (p = 0.001), and small dense LDL subfractions 3 to 7 (p = 0.046), using the crude model. The interaction reflects difference in the direction of changes between groups. The LDL particle size significantly increased in the intervention group (from 271.9 ± 2.5 at t0 to 272.8 ± 1.9 Ångström at t1, p = 0.037) while it did not change in the control group (272.5 ± 1.7 at t0 to 271.8 ± 1.5Å at t1, p = 0.52). All interactions were constantly significant whatever the models. Influencing variables were mainly stress at work that was associated with an increase in total LDL-cholesterol (coefficient 3.15, 95CI 0.20 to 6.11 mg/dl, p = 0.038), and BMI that was associated with Large-LDL, Large-HDL, IDL-C and triglycerides.

Lipoprotein profile was improved after a 12-week PPMs intervention at work in healthy administrative workers. Changes were mainly showed for LDL and LDL subfractions. Lipoprotein profile was worsened by stress at work, BMI and age.

NCT04153214.

