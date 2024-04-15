SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Effects of portable pedal machines at work on lipoprotein subfraction profile in sedentary workers – the REMOVE study.

Apr 15, 2024

Contributors: Hijrah Nasir,Frederic Dutheil,Ines Ramos,Terry Guirado,Sarah de Saint-Vincent,David Thivel,Lore Metz,Martine Duclos

  • Hijrah Nasir

    Laboratory of the Metabolic Adaptations to Exercise under Physiological and Pathological Conditions (AME2P), Université Clermont Auvergne, Clermont-Ferrand, France. hijrah.nasir@uca.fr.

    Frederic Dutheil

    CNRS, LaPSCo, CHU Clermont-Ferrand, Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Université Clermont Auvergne, Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    Ines Ramos

    CHU Clermont-Ferrand, DRCI, Biostatistics, Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    Terry Guirado

    Laboratory of the Metabolic Adaptations to Exercise under Physiological and Pathological Conditions (AME2P), CRNH, Université Clermont Auvergne, Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    Sarah de Saint-Vincent

    Institut de Médecine du Travail, Université Clermont Auvergne, Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    David Thivel

    Laboratory of the Metabolic Adaptations to Exercise under Physiological and Pathological Conditions (AME2P), CRNH, Université Clermont Auvergne, Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    Lore Metz

    Laboratory of the Metabolic Adaptations to Exercise under Physiological and Pathological Conditions (AME2P), CRNH, Université Clermont Auvergne, Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    Martine Duclos

    INRAE, UNH, CHU Clermont-Ferrand, Department of Sport Medicine and Functional Exploration, Université Clermont Auvergne, Clermont-Ferrand, France.

