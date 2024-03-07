SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Effects of positive end-expiratory pressure on regional cerebral oxygen saturation in elderly patients undergoing thoracic surgery during one-lung ventilation: a randomized crossover-controlled trial.

Mar 07, 2024

Contributors: Liying Zhao, Shuang Lv, Qian Xiao, Yuan Zhang, Wenbo Yi, Yu Bai, Kangping Lu, Kevin C Bermea, Jessica Semel, Xiaomei Yang, Jianbo Wu

  • Liying Zhao

    Department of Anesthesiology, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, 107 #, Wenhua Xi Road, 250012, Jinan, Shandong, China.

    School of Medicine, Cheeloo College of Medicine, Shandong University, 250012, Jinan, China.

    Shuang Lv

    Department of Anesthesiology, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, 107 #, Wenhua Xi Road, 250012, Jinan, Shandong, China.

    School of Medicine, Cheeloo College of Medicine, Shandong University, 250012, Jinan, China.

    Qian Xiao

    Central Hospital of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, 445000, Enshi City, Hubei Province, China.

    Yuan Zhang

    Clinical Epidemiology Unit, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, 250012, Jinan, Shandong, China.

    Wenbo Yi

    Department of Anesthesiology, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, 107 #, Wenhua Xi Road, 250012, Jinan, Shandong, China.

    Yu Bai

    School of Medicine, Cheeloo College of Medicine, Shandong University, 250012, Jinan, China.

    Kangping Lu

    School of Medicine, Cheeloo College of Medicine, Shandong University, 250012, Jinan, China.

    Kevin C Bermea

    Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 21205, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Jessica Semel

    Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Center for Research on Cardiac Intermediate Filaments, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 21205, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Xiaomei Yang

    Department of Anesthesiology, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, 107 #, Wenhua Xi Road, 250012, Jinan, Shandong, China. yangxiaomeisdu@foxmail.com.

    School of Medicine, Cheeloo College of Medicine, Shandong University, 250012, Jinan, China. yangxiaomeisdu@foxmail.com.

    Jianbo Wu

    School of Medicine, Cheeloo College of Medicine, Shandong University, 250012, Jinan, China. jianbowu@sdu.edu.cn.

    Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Shandong Institute of Anesthesia and Respiratory Critical Medicine, The First Affiliated Hospital of Shandong First Medical University & Shandong Provincial Qianfoshan Hospital, 16766 #, Jingshi Road, 250012, Jinan, Shandong, China. jianbowu@sdu.edu.cn.

