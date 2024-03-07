Effects of positive end-expiratory pressure on regional cerebral oxygen saturation in elderly patients undergoing thoracic surgery during one-lung ventilation: a randomized crossover-controlled trial.

A significant reduction in regional cerebral oxygen saturation (rSO) is commonly observed during one-lung ventilation (OLV), while positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) can improve oxygenation. We compared the effects of three different PEEP levels on rSO, pulmonary oxygenation, and hemodynamics during OLV.

Forty-three elderly patients who underwent thoracoscopic lobectomy were randomly assigned to one of six PEEP combinations which used a crossover design of 3 levels of PEEP-0 cmHO, 5 cmHO, and 10 cmHO. The primary endpoint was rSO in patients receiving OLV 20 min after adjusting the PEEP. The secondary outcomes included hemodynamic and respiratory variables.

After exclusion, thirty-six patients (36.11% female; age range: 60-76 year) were assigned to six groups (n = 6 in each group). The rSO was highest at OLV(0) than at OLV(10) (difference, 2.889%; [95% CI, 0.573 to 5.204%]; p = 0.008). Arterial oxygen partial pressure (PaO) was lowest at OLV(0) compared with OLV(5) (difference, -62.639 mmHg; [95% CI, -106.170 to -19.108 mmHg]; p = 0.005) or OLV(10) (difference, -73.389 mmHg; [95% CI, -117.852 to -28.925 mmHg]; p = 0.001), while peak airway pressure (Ppeak) was lower at OLV(0) (difference, -4.222 mmHg; [95% CI, -5.140 to -3.304 mmHg]; p < 0.001) and OLV(5) (difference, -3.139 mmHg; [95% CI, -4.110 to -2.167 mmHg]; p < 0.001) than at OLV(10).

PEEP with 10 cmHO makes rSO decrease compared with 0 cmHO. Applying PEEP with 5 cmHO during OLV in elderly patients can improve oxygenation and maintain high rSO levels, without significantly increasing peak airway pressure compared to not using PEEP.

Chinese Clinical Trial Registry ChiCTR2200060112 on 19 May 2022.

