An urgent need exists for antibiotics to treat infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC). Sulbactam-durlobactam is a β-lactam-β-lactamase inhibitor combination with activity against Acinetobacter, including multidrug-resistant strains. In a phase 3, pathogen-specific, randomised controlled trial, we compared the efficacy and safety of sulbactam-durlobactam versus colistin, both in combination with imipenem-cilastatin as background therapy, in patients with serious infections caused by carbapenem-resistant ABC.

The ATTACK trial was done at 59 clinical sites in 16 countries. Adults aged 18 years or older with ABC-confirmed hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, ventilated pneumonia, or bloodstream infections were randomised 1:1 using a block size of four to sulbactam-durlobactam (1·0 g of each drug in combination over 3 h every 6 h) or colistin (2·5 mg/kg over 30 min every 12 h) for 7-14 days. All patients received imipenem-cilastatin (1·0 g of each drug in combination over 1 h every 6 h) as background therapy. The primary efficacy endpoint was 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with laboratory-confirmed carbapenem-resistant ABC (the carbapenem-resistant ABC microbiologically modified intention-to-treat population). Non-inferiority was concluded if the upper bound of the 95% CI for the treatment difference was less than +20%. The primary safety endpoint was incidence of nephrotoxicity assessed using modified Risk, Injury, Failure, Loss, End-stage renal disease criteria measured by creatinine level or glomerular filtration rate through day 42. This trial is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT03894046.

Between Sep 5, 2019, and July 26, 2021, 181 patients were randomly assigned to sulbactam-durlobactam or colistin (176 hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, or ventilated pneumonia; and five bloodstream infections); 125 patients with laboratory-confirmed carbapenem-resistant ABC isolates were included in the primary efficacy analysis. 28-day all-cause mortality was 12 (19%) of 63 in the sulbactam-durlobactam group and 20 (32%) of 62 in the colistin group, a difference of -13·2% (95% CI -30·0 to 3·5), which met criteria for non-inferiority. Incidence of nephrotoxicity was significantly (p<0·001) lower with sulbactam-durlobactam than colistin (12 [13%] of 91 vs 32 [38%] of 85). Serious adverse events were reported in 36 (40%) of 91 patients in the sulbactam-durlobactam group and 42 (49%) of 86 patients in the colistin group. Treatment-related adverse events leading to study drug discontinuation were reported in ten (11%) of 91 patients in the sulbactam-durlobactam group and 14 (16%) of 86 patients in the colistin group.

Our data show that sulbactam-durlobactam was non-inferior to colistin, both agents given in combination with imipenem-cilastatin, for the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality. Sulbactam-durlobactam was well tolerated and could be an effective intervention to reduce mortality from serious infections caused by carbapenem-resistant ABC, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab.

