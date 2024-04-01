Efficacy of exclusive enteral nutrition on the mucosal healing of different gastrointestinal segments in children with Crohn’s disease.

To investigate the association between disease location and segmental mucosal healing (SMH) following exclusive enteral nutrition (EEN) in children with Crohn’s disease (CD).

Treatment-naive pediatric patients with endoscopically active CD treated with EEN alone as induction therapy were retrospectively enrolled from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022. The simple endoscopic score for CD (SES-CD) was employed to score disease activity in the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract (esophagus, stomach, duodenum), rectum, left colon, transverse colon, right colon, and terminal ileum. While the Lewis score assessed that of the small bowel from the jejunum to the proximal ileum (except the terminal ileum). The variation in the total scores for each segment and SES-CD subscores for each ileocolonic segment from baseline to 1 year after EEN therapy and the segmental endoscopic outcomes and potential predictors associated with SMH for the segments scored by SES-CD were evaluated.

Overall, 82 children with CD were enrolled. Except for the upper GI segment, scores in other segments declined significantly from baseline to EEN completion (all P < 0.001). We analyzed 486 segments (79, 80, 81, 82, 82 and 82 from upper GI tract, terminal ileum, right colon, transverse colon, left colon, and rectum) and found that the segmental SES-CD at baseline (odds ratio [OR] 0.62, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.55-0.70, P < 0.001) and upper GI location (OR 0.25, 95% CI 0.11-0.55, P = 0.001) were associated with SMH at EEN completion.

Disease location of the upper GI segment in pediatric CD was associated with SMH following EEN therapy.

