SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Efficacy of exclusive enteral nutrition on the mucosal healing of different gastrointestinal segments in children with Crohn’s disease.

Apr 01, 2024

Contributors: Wen Juan Tang,Peng Shi,Hai Jiao Xia,Jie Wu,Yu Huan Wang,Ying Huang

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Wen Juan Tang

    Department of Gastroenterology, Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Center, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, National Children’s Medical Center, Shanghai, China.

    Peng Shi

    Department of Medical Statistics, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, National Children’s Medical Center, Shanghai, China.

    Hai Jiao Xia

    Department of Gastroenterology, Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Center, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, National Children’s Medical Center, Shanghai, China.

    Jie Wu

    Department of Gastroenterology, Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Center, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, National Children’s Medical Center, Shanghai, China.

    Yu Huan Wang

    Department of Gastroenterology, Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Center, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, National Children’s Medical Center, Shanghai, China.

    Ying Huang

    Department of Gastroenterology, Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Center, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, National Children’s Medical Center, Shanghai, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement