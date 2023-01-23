The main cause of erectile dysfunction (ED) is the damage in penile cavernous endothelial cells (EC). Murine primary ECs have a limited growth potential, and the easy availability of murine ECs will facilitate the study of cavernous endothelial dysfunction in rats. This study was performed to establish immortalized rat penile cavernous ECs (rEC) and investigate how they could repair erectile dysfunction in rats with cavernous nerve injury (CNI). rEC was isolated enzymatically by collagenase digestion and were cultured. An amphotropic replication-incompetent retroviral vector encoding oncogene was used to transfect rEC for immortalization (vREC). Morphological and immunohistochemical properties of vREC were examined. Eight-week-old male Sprague-Dawley rats were divided into three groups of five rats each, including group 1 = sham operation, group 2 = bilateral CN injury, group 3 = vREC (1 × 10 cells) treatment after CNI. Erectile response was assessed at 2, 4 weeks after transplantation of vREC., Penile tissue were harvested at 4 weeks after transplantation and immune-histochemical examination was performed. vREC showed the expression of CD31, vWF, cell type-specific markers for EC by RT-PCR and flowcytometry. At 2, 4 weeks after transplantation, rats with CNI had significantly lower erectile function than control group ( < 0.05). The group transplanted with vREC showed higher erectile function than the group without vRECs ( < 0.05). vREC was established and repaired erectile dysfunction in rats with CNI. This cell line may be useful for studying mechanisms and drug screening of erectile dysfunction of rats.