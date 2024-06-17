SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Evaluation of staining potential of Silver Diamine Fluoride, Potassium Iodide, Nanosilver Fluoride: an in vitro study.

Jun 17, 2024

Experts: Büşra Karaduran,Sibel Çelik,Mehmet Koray Gök,Mine Koruyucu

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Büşra Karaduran

    Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry, Istanbul University, İstanbul, Türkiye. bsrkaraduran@gmail.com.

    Sibel Çelik

    Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, İstanbul, Türkiye.

    Mehmet Koray Gök

    Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, İstanbul, Türkiye.

    Mine Koruyucu

    Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry, Istanbul University, İstanbul, Türkiye.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement