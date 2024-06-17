Evaluation of staining potential of Silver Diamine Fluoride, Potassium Iodide, Nanosilver Fluoride: an in vitro study.

The black staining effect of silver-containing solutions for use to arrest caries can have a negative aesthetic impact on children and parents. This study aims to assess the staining effects of Silver Diamine Fluoride/Potassium Iodide (SDF/KI), SDF and Nanosilver Fluoride (NSF).

Forty-four extracted carious primary molars were collected and randomly divided into four groups (n = 11). The carious tissue in all teeth was removed using a chemo-mechanical caries removal agent with an excavator. After caries removal in all groups, SDF, SDF/KI, and NSF were applied to the different groups, while no solution was applied to the control group. Subsequently, the teeth in all groups were restored with compomer. Color values L*, a* and b* were measured using a spectrophotometer at three time points: immediately after compomer restoration (T), one week later (T), and four week later (T). Changes in brightness (ΔL) and color (ΔE) over time were calculated and comparisons among groups were made.

The SDF solution induced statistically significant black staining (p = 0.013) and a decrease in L* value (p < 0.001) on the compomer material compared to the other groups over time.

It was observed that SDF/KI has the potential to reduce the black staining effect of SDF, though not entirely. Novel experimental solutions like NSF may offer an alternative to counteract the staining effect of SDF.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin