SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Exome sequencing in every pregnancy? Results of trio exome sequencing in structurally normal fetuses.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Michal Levy,Shira Lifshitz,Mirela Goldenberg-Fumanov,Lily Bazak,Rayna Joy Goldstein,Uri Hamiel,Rachel Berger,Shlomo Lipitz,Idit Maya,Mordechai Shohat

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Michal Levy

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Raphael Recanati Genetics Institute, Beilinson Hospital, Rabin Medical Center, Petach Tikva, Israel.

    Shira Lifshitz

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    Mirela Goldenberg-Fumanov

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    Lily Bazak

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    Rayna Joy Goldstein

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    Uri Hamiel

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Rachel Berger

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    Shlomo Lipitz

    School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Idit Maya

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Raphael Recanati Genetics Institute, Beilinson Hospital, Rabin Medical Center, Petach Tikva, Israel.

    Mordechai Shohat

    The Genetic Institute of Maccabi Health Services, Rehovot, Israel.

    School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Bioinformatics Unit, Cancer Research Center, Chaim Sheba Medical Center, Tel-Hashomer, Israel.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement