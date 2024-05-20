Exosomes regulate SIRT3-related autophagy by delivering miR-421 to regulate macrophage polarization and participate in OSA-related NAFLD.

To analyze the role of and mechanism underlying obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)-derived exosomes in inducing non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFLD).

The role of OSA-derived exosomes was analyzed in inducing hepatocyte fat accumulation in mice models both in vivo and in vitro.

OSA-derived exosomes caused fat accumulation and macrophage activation in the liver tissue. These exosomes promoted fat accumulation; steatosis was more noticeable in the presence of macrophages. Macrophages could internalize OSA-derived exosomes, which promoted macrophage polarization to the M1 type. Moreover, it inhibited sirtuin-3 (SIRT3)/AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) and autophagy and promoted the activation of nucleotide-binding domain, leucine-rich-containing family, pyrin domain-containing-3 (NLRP3) inflammasomes. The use of 3-methyladenine (3-MA) to inhibit autophagy blocked NLRP3 inflammasome activation and inhibited the M1 polarization of macrophages. miR-421 targeting inhibited SIRT3 protein expression in the macrophages. miR-421 was significantly increased in OSA-derived exosomes. Additionally, miR-421 levels were increased in OSA + NAFLD mice- and patient-derived exosomes. In the liver tissues of OSA and OSA + NAFLD mice, miR-421 displayed similar co-localization with the macrophages. Intermittent hypoxia-induced hepatocytes deliver miR-421 to the macrophages via exosomes to inhibit SIRT3, thereby participating in macrophage M1 polarization. After OSA and NAFLD modeling in miR-421 mice, liver steatosis and M1 polarization were significantly reduced. Additionally, in the case of miR-421 knockout, the inhibitory effects of OSA-derived exosomes on SIRT3 and autophagy were significantly alleviated. Furthermore, their effects on liver steatosis and macrophage M1 polarization were significantly reduced.

OSA promotes the delivery of miR-421 from the hepatocytes to macrophages. Additionally, it promotes M1 polarization by regulating the SIRT3/AMPK-autophagy pathway, thereby causing NAFLD.

