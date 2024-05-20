SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Exosomes regulate SIRT3-related autophagy by delivering miR-421 to regulate macrophage polarization and participate in OSA-related NAFLD.

May 20, 2024

Contributors: Li Yang,Shijie Liu,Yan He,Lulu Gan,Qing Ni,Anni Dai,Changhuan Mu,Qian Liu,Hongyan Chen,Hongying Lu,Ruixue Sun

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Li Yang

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China. yl13330466619@163.com.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China. yl13330466619@163.com.

    Shijie Liu

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Yan He

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Lulu Gan

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Qing Ni

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Anni Dai

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Changhuan Mu

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Qian Liu

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Hongyan Chen

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Hongying Lu

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Ruixue Sun

    Hypertension Center, Yan 'an Hospital of Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

    Kunming Technical Diagnosis and Treatment Center for Refractory Hypertension, Kunming Medical University, 245 Renmin East Road, Panlong District, Kunming City, 650000, Yunnan Province, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement