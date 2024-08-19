SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Exploration of small molecule compounds targeting abdominal aortic aneurysm based on CMap database and molecular dynamics simulation.

Aug 19, 2024

Experts: Fushan Li,Liqing Zhuo,Fangtao Xie,Haiping Luo,Ying Li,Huyu Lin,Xiaoguang Li

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Fushan Li

    Department of Vascular, Sanming First Hospital Affiliated to Fujian Medical University, Sanming, China.

    Liqing Zhuo

    Department of Electrocardiography, Sanming First Hospital Affiliated to Fujian Medical University, Sanming, China.

    Fangtao Xie

    Department of Vascular, Sanming First Hospital Affiliated to Fujian Medical University, Sanming, China.

    Haiping Luo

    Department of Vascular, Sanming First Hospital Affiliated to Fujian Medical University, Sanming, China.

    Ying Li

    Department of Vascular, Sanming First Hospital Affiliated to Fujian Medical University, Sanming, China.

    Huyu Lin

    Department of Vascular, Sanming First Hospital Affiliated to Fujian Medical University, Sanming, China.

    Xiaoguang Li

    Department of Vascular, Sanming First Hospital Affiliated to Fujian Medical University, Sanming, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt