Exploring Secukinumab’s Effectiveness and Safety in Psoriasis Treatment

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and Safety of Secukinumab for the Treatment of Psoriasis: A Meta-Analysis of Pivotal Phase III Trials,” published in the November 2023 issue of Dermatology by Zhou, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to systematically assess the effectiveness and safety of secukinumab for treating moderate and severe plaque psoriasis and offer an evidence-based reference for clinical practice.

They conducted a comprehensive search across PubMed, Google Scholar, Cochrane Library, and Clinical Trials databases to identify relevant studies. We included pivotal phase III clinical trials focusing on secukinumab in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Primary endpoints, such as the proportion of respondents to the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) and the Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA), were analyzed using RevMan for statistical evaluation.

They analyzed seven pivotal phase III clinical trials, all of which assessed secukinumab for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. These trials shared primary endpoints related to PASI and IGA responder rates. The total response ratios for PASI and IGA respondents in the secukinumab group were 82.8% and 71.3%, respectively, compared to placebo. Secukinumab demonstrated superiority over etanercept, with risk ratios of 1.7 and 2.1, respectively. Although generally well-tolerated over the 1-year trial period, secukinumab was associated with some adverse events.

Secukinumab proved more effective than etanercept and exhibited an acceptable safety profile in treating moderate and severe plaque psoriasis. Considering the chronic nature of psoriasis and the need for lifelong treatment, careful attention to potential adverse effects was warranted.

