Factors Identified for PrEP Initiation & Continuation in Homeless-Experienced PWUD

Photo Credit: Motortion

A low-threshold, harm reduction-oriented program for PrEP would support initiation and continuation for homeless-experienced people who use drugs (PWUD) according to a paper published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. For the study, William Eger, PhD-candidate, and colleagues analyzed electronic medical records among homeless-experienced individuals who were mostly experiencing homelessness (92%), injecting drugs (78%), and living with a mental health disorder (71%) at enrollment. Injection drug use, opioid use disorder, and generalized anxiety disorders were associated with filling one or more than one PrEP prescription, whereas bipolar disorder was associated with not filling one prescription. However, study outcomes were not associated with sociodemographics, sexual behaviors, or other mental health or substance use disorders.