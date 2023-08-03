 Family History of Hereditary Cancer Syndrome Increases Risk for Prostate Cancer Progression - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Family History of Hereditary Cancer Syndrome Increases Risk for Prostate Cancer Progression

Aug 03, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Schneider AC, Chandrasekar T, Bowler N, et al. Impact of an expanded definition of family history on outcomes of active surveillance for prostate cancer. J Urol. 2023;209:1112-1119. https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000003396

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement