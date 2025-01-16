FDA Proposes Simple Front-of-Package Nutrition Labeling

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing that simplified food nutrition labels be placed on the front of food packages to help consumers grasp the nutritional value of the product at a glance.

The new front-of-package nutrition labels (coined the “Nutrition Info box”) will simplify information on saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars. Consumers will be able to immediately see whether the levels of each are “Low,” “Med,” or “High.”

“The science on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars is clear,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., said in an agency news release. “Nearly everyone knows or cares for someone with a chronic disease that is due, in part, to the food we eat. It is time we make it easier for consumers to glance, grab, and go. Adding front-of-package nutrition labeling to most packaged foods would do that. We are fully committed to pulling all the levers available to the FDA to make nutrition information readily accessible as part of our efforts to promote public health.”

A scientific literature review, consumer focus groups, and a peer-reviewed experimental study informed the FDA decision to create the Nutrition Info box. The 2023 experimental study revealed that consumers respond most favorably to a black and white color scheme with the percent Daily Value clearly visible.

“Front-of-pack nutrition labeling has been adopted by other countries and has been shown to improve consumer understanding, drive healthier purchases, and incentivize companies to reformulate products to be healthier,” Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, said in a statement. “We look forward to reviewing and providing feedback on FDA’s proposal and working closely with the new administration to make front-of-pack nutrition labeling a reality in this country.”

