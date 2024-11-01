Few With Abnormal Protein Dipstick Results Have Albuminuria Testing

Photo Credit: Memorisz

Few patients with abnormal protein dipstick results have follow-up albuminuria quantification, according to a research letter published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Alexander Chang, MD, MS, and colleagues examined follow-up albuminuria quantification after an initial abnormal result on a protein dipstick test. Overall, 13% of 1.04 million participants had an abnormal result. The cumulative 1-year incidence of follow-up albuminuria testing was 6.7% among participants with abnormal results at baseline and 4.0% among those with normal results at baseline. Slightly higher follow-up was seen with higher values of the initial abnormal test: 6.3%, 7.3%, and 8.0% (1+, 2+, and 3+) or greater protein. Follow-up testing occurred more often in those with versus without diabetes (16.6% vs 3.8%). Among 7,967 participants with initial abnormal results and follow-up albuminuria quantification testing, 43.3% had a positive result confirming albuminuria. There was an increase in this percentage with higher baseline protein levels from 36.3% to 53.0% to 64.9% (1+, 2+, and 3+) or greater levels.