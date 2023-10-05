Fixed-Ratio Spirometry Underdiagnoses COPD in African Americans

The fixed-ratio spirometric criteria for COPD underdiagnoses potential COPD in African American patients, according to a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Elizabeth A. Regan, MD, PhD, and colleagues compared COPD diagnosis by fixed-ratio with findings and outcomes by race. The analysis included current or former smokers with 10 or more pack-year smoking history. Using the fixed ratio, 70% of African Americans were classified as non-COPD versus 49% of non-Hispanic White patients. Twelve-year mortality was similar for African American smokers despite being younger (55 vs 62), more often currently smoking (80% vs 39%), and having fewer pack-years. For FEV1 and FVC raw spirometry values, density distribution plots showed disproportionate reductions in FVC relative to FEV1 among African Americans that systematically led to higher ratios. African Americans with GOLD 0 stage had greater symptoms, worse diffusing capacity for carbon monoxide, spirometry, and BODE index scores, and greater deprivation than White participants in a matched analysis.
