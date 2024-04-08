Frequency of cul-de-sac obliteration in surgery for pelvic organ prolapse: a retrospective analysis.

We aimed to clarify the frequency of cul-de-sac obliteration in patients undergoing POP surgery.

We retrospectively reviewed patients who underwent laparoscopic POP surgery at our hospital between April 2017 and September 2021.

In total, 191 cases were included in the analysis. Ten patients (5.2%) had cul-de-sac obliteration. No difference in age (73 years vs. 72 years, P = 0.99), parity (2 vs. 2, P = 0.64), or body mass index (BMI) (25.7 kg/m vs. 24.7 kg/m, P = 0.34) was observed between the cul-de-sac obliteration and normal groups. No significant differences were observed in the rate of previous abdominal surgery (50.0% vs. 32.6%, P = 0.46), rate of POP – quantification system (POP-Q) ≥ 2 posterior prolapse (40.0% vs. 46.4%, P = 0.98), and effect of defecation symptoms on the prolapse quality of life (p-QOL) score (vaginal bulge emptying bowels: 2.5 vs. 3.5, P = 0.15; empty bowel feeling: 3 vs. 3, P = 0.72, constipation: 3.5 vs. 3, P = 0.58; straining to open bowels: 3.5 vs. 3, P = 0.82; empty bowels with fingers: 1 vs. 1, P = 0.55) between the cul-de-sac obliteration and normal groups. Multivariate analysis of risk factors for the cul-de-sac obliteration was performed for age, number of births, previous abdominal surgery, and presence of rectocele; however no significant risk factors were extracted.

Predicting cul-de-sac obliteration preoperatively in patients undergoing POP surgery based on age, number of previous surgeries, previous abdominal surgeries, rectocele, and defecation symptoms is difficult.

