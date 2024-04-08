SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Frequency of cul-de-sac obliteration in surgery for pelvic organ prolapse: a retrospective analysis.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Go Hirata,Etsuko Miyagi,Yasuyo Maruyama,Rena Ishikawa,Tomoo Hirabuki

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Go Hirata

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Odawara Municipal Hospital, 46 Kuno, Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. gh046@yahoo.co.jp.

    Department of Gynecology, Yokohama City University Medical Center, 4-57 Urafune, Minami-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. gh046@yahoo.co.jp.

    Etsuko Miyagi

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yokohama City University Hospital, Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

    Yasuyo Maruyama

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Odawara Municipal Hospital, 46 Kuno, Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

    Rena Ishikawa

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Odawara Municipal Hospital, 46 Kuno, Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

    Tomoo Hirabuki

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Odawara Municipal Hospital, 46 Kuno, Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement