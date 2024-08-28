Hep C Reinfection Observed in MSM With HIV From 2000 to 2018

Photo Credit: Libre de droit

The incidence rate of HCV reinfection was 4.7 per 100 person-years among MSM with HIV who previously cleared HCV, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Daniel Fierer, MD, and colleagues conducted a prospective cohort study involving MSM with HIV who previously cleared HCV to examine the incidence of and risk factors for HCV reinfection. The risk behaviors for primary HCV were assessed in New York City, including receipt of semen into the rectum and sexualized methamphetamine use, along with route of use. The researchers found that 42 reinfections occurred over 898 person-years among 304 MSM with HIV who cleared HCV between 2000 and 2018, for an incidence rate of 4.7 per 100 person-years. Assessing 1,245 post-clearance visits, only an association for receipt of semen into the rectum with reinfection was seen (HR, 9.7), but no association was seen for methamphetamine use.