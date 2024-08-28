Kidney and Liver Transplants Less Common in Patients With HIV

Photo Credit: Thanaphiphat

Despite post-operative outcomes comparable to those with HIV, low rates of kidney and liver transplantation occur among people with HIV, according to results published in JAIDS. Frank J. Palella, MD, and colleagues analyzed data from participants with HIV and a diagnosis of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) or end-stage liver disease (ESLD) who met general criteria for kidney or liver transplantation. Among 5,215 patients, 258 with ESKD and 23 with ESLD would otherwise meet criteria for transplant, but only performed nine kidney and two liver transplants. “Low transplantation rates among eligible [people with HIV] may suggest timely referral to care and evaluation for kidney and liver transplantation often does not occur,” Dr. Palella and colleagues wrote. “Expanding access for [people with HIV] with ESKD to both deceased and living donor kidney allografts is needed. Kidney and liver transplant centers also need to seek ways to broaden access to eligible [people with HIV] with ESKD or ESLD.”