High-Frequency Jet Ventilation Seems Safe for Lung Ablation

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

For percutaneous lung ablation, high-frequency jet ventilation (HFJV) under general anesthesia seems as safe as spontaneous respiration (SR) under moderate sedation, with longer room time for HFJV, according to a study in the American Journal of Roentgenology. Alexander Graur, MD, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study of adults who underwent computed tomography (CT)-guided percutaneous cryoablation of one or more lung tumors with HFJV or SR. The study team identified 139 patients with 310 lung tumors who underwent 208 cryoablations (129 HFJV and 79 SR). Compared with SR, HFJV was associated with higher rates of treatment of multiple tumors per session (43% vs 19%) and nonperipheral tumor location (48% vs 24%). The major AE rate did not differ significantly between groups (8% vs 5%). Systemic air embolism did not occur. Hospital length of stay at least two days occurred in 17% of sessions, with no significant difference noted for HFJV versus SR. The researchers also found no significant differences in procedure time, CT guidance acquisition time, CT guidance radiation dose, or total radiation dose between ventilation modalities. HFJV was linked to longer room time (154 vs 127 minutes).