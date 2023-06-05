Hyperestrogenism is believed to be harmful to male sexuality. We aimed to investigate the prevalence of and the impact of hyperestrogenism on sexual functioning in a cohort of men seeking medical attention for new-onset erectile dysfunction.

Data from 547 men seeking first medical help for new-onset erectile dysfunction at a single andrology center were analyzed. Patients were assessed with a thorough medical and sexual history. Comorbidities were scored with the Charlson comorbidity index. All patients completed the International index of erectile function; the International index of erectile function-erectile function domain was categorized according to Cappelleri’s criteria. Circulating hormones were measured in every patient. Hyperestrogenism was defined as estradiol levels >42.6 pg/mL (Tan et al., 2015). Descriptive statistics and logistic/linear regression models tested the association between hyperestrogenism and International index of erectile function domains score.

Overall, 96 (17.6%) participants had serum estrogen levels suggestive of hyperestrogenism. Men with hyperestrogenism were older (median [interquartile range]: 46 [35-59] vs. 44 [31-56] years; p < 0.001), had a higher rate of comorbidities (Charlson comorbidity index ≥1: 26.0% vs. 7.4%; p < 0.001), and higher serum total testosterone values (5.4 [5.2-8.0] vs. 4.3 [4.1-5.7] ng/mL; p = 0.01) than those with normal estradiol values. A higher prevalence of severe erectile dysfunction (135 [29.9%] vs. 47 [48.9%] men; p = 0.01) and of hypogonadism (22 [4.8%] vs. 6 [6.3%] men; p = 0.004) were found in men with hyperestrogenism. Serum estradiol levels were positively correlated with total testosterone levels (β = 0.26, p < 0.001) but negatively correlated with International index of erectile function-orgasmic function (β = -0.24, p = 0.002) and International index of erectile function-erectile function scores (β = -0.03, p < 0.001). When International index of erectile function scores was used to stratify erectile dysfunction patients, hyperestrogenism (odds ratio 2.44, p = 0.02) was associated with severe erectile dysfunction.

One out of five men seeking first medical help for erectile dysfunction showed elevated serum estradiol values suggestive of hyperestrogenism. Hyperestrogenism was associated with health-significant comorbidities, orgasmic function impairment, and erectile dysfunction severity.

