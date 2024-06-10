Evidence for the use of cannabis-based medicines in osteoarthritis: a scoping review.

The purpose of this study was to conduct a scoping review to describe the evidence on the efficacy and safety of using cannabis-based medicines for osteoarthritis. The review was conducted following the framework proposed by Arksey and O’Malley and reported following PRISMA extension for scoping reviews guidelines. We conducted a comprehensive search across various databases including MEDLINE, Embase, Cochrane Library, CINAHL, Scopus, and Proquest, spanning from inception of each database to March 2023. We retrieved 2533 citations, and after deduplication, title and abstract screening, and full-text screening, 10 articles were included for analysis. These studies were composed of randomized-controlled trials (n = 4/10), cross-sectional surveys (n = 3/10), case studies (n = 2/10), and a cohort study (n = 1/10). Evidence for using cannabis-based medicines was mixed, with just 60% (n = 6/10) of included studies reporting statistically significant improvements in pain. Studies with larger samples sizes and longer durations of exposure did not find significant benefits for pain. The few adverse effects reported were generally mild and affected a minority of participants. Several studies also discovered that cannabis-based medicines were associated with a reduction in opioid use. Currently available data on the use of cannabis-based medicines in osteoarthritis is insufficient to make recommendations. Future research should address concerns regarding small sample sizes and short treatment durations to provide a more robust evidence base. Key Points • Current evidence remains mixed; studies that found a positive benefit with using cannabis-based medicines had limitations with small sample sizes and short durations of exposure • The use of cannabis-based medicines in osteoarthritis appears to be generally well tolerated, adverse effects are mild and experienced by a minority of participants • Cannabis-based medicines may decrease the use of opioids in patients with osteoarthritis • Future research should address the gaps in long-term efficacy and safety data.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to International League of Associations for Rheumatology (ILAR).

Author admin