Hypertension’s Impact on Heart Function in HCM

Photo Credit: Surendra Sharma

Hypertension worsens heart function in patients with HCM, according to a study published in Clinical Radiology. The authors examined the impact of hypertension on left ventricular (LV) function and strain using CMR imaging in 36 patients with HCM without hypertension, 27 patients with HCM with hypertension, and 20 healthy controls. The researchers compared LV function and strain across these groups. The authors used univariate and multivariate linear regression to assess hypertension’s impact on LV strain in patients with HCM. Results showed that patients with HCM, both with and without hypertension, had higher LV mass and LV mass index than controls. LV strains, including global circumferential strain, global radial strain, systolic and diastolic strain rates, were significantly lower in patients with hypertension versus those without hypertension and controls (all P<0.05). The multivariate analysis confirmed hypertension was an independent factor for reduced LV ejection fraction and strain. The study authors emphasized the need for further research on hypertension management and its impact on clinical outcomes in patients with HCM.