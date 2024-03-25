Immunomodulatory drugs in sepsis: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Dysregulation of the host immune response has a central role in the pathophysiology of sepsis. There has been much interest in immunomodulatory drugs as potential therapeutic adjuncts in sepsis. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials evaluating the safety and clinical effectiveness of immunomodulatory drugs as adjuncts to standard care in the treatment of adults with sepsis. Our primary outcomes were serious adverse events and all-cause mortality. Fifty-six unique, eligible randomised controlled trials were identified, assessing a range of interventions including cytokine inhibitors; anti-inflammatories; immune cell stimulators; platelet pathway inhibitors; and complement inhibitors. At 1-month follow-up, the use of cytokine inhibitors was associated with a decreased risk of serious adverse events, based on 11 studies involving 7138 patients (RR (95%CI) 0.95 (0.90-1.00), I = 0%). The only immunomodulatory drugs associated with an increased risk of serious adverse events were toll-like receptor 4 antagonists (RR (95%CI) 1.18 (1.04-1.34), I = 0% (two trials, 567 patients)). Based on 18 randomised controlled trials, involving 11,075 patients, cytokine inhibitors reduced 1-month mortality (RR (95%CI) 0.88 (0.78-0.98), I = 57%). Mortality reduction was also shown in the subgroup of 13 randomised controlled trials that evaluated anti-tumour necrosis factor α interventions (RR (95%CI) 0.93 (0.87-0.99), I = 0%). Anti-inflammatory drugs had the largest apparent effect on mortality at 2 months at any dose (two trials, 228 patients, RR (95%CI) 0.64 (0.51-0.80), I = 0%) and at 3 months at any dose (three trials involving 277 patients, RR (95%CI) 0.67 (0.55-0.81), I = 0%). These data indicate that, except for toll-like receptor 4 antagonists, there is no evidence of safety concerns for the use of immunomodulatory drugs in sepsis, and they may show some short-term mortality benefit for selected drugs.© 2024 The Authors. Anaesthesia published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd on behalf of Association of Anaesthetists.

