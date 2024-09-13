Impact of Peripheral Arthritis and Dactylitis on AxSpA Outcomes

The following is a summary of “Distinct clinical outcomes linked to peripheral arthritis and dactylitis in axial spondyloarthritis: findings from a retrospective Irish cohort,” published in the September 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Kenyon et al.

Axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) is a chronic inflammatory disease mainly affecting the spine but often includes peripheral arthritis and dactylitis. These extra features are standard in people with AxSpA.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study independently exploring the impact, symptoms, and outcomes of peripheral arthritis and dactylitis in an Irish AxSpA group.

They analyzed 912 Irish patients with AxSpA, comparing disease outcomes in those with and without peripheral arthritis or dactylitis using univariate and multivariate methods. The prevalence of extra-spinal symptoms was also assessed based on the duration of AxSpA.

The results showed that 30.2% of patients had peripheral arthritis (PA), while 6.6% had dactylitis. Dactylitis was strongly linked with features of PA (70%). Psoriasis was more common in patients with PA (OR 2.2, P<0.001) and dactylitis (OR 3.38, P<0.001). Dactylitis was linked to uveitis (OR 2.91) and inflammatory bowel disease (OR 3.15), while PA was associated with worse functioning, reduced quality of life, and longer AxSpA duration.

Investigators concluded that while PA and dactylitis often occur together in AxSpA, each is linked to distinct negative outcomes. Early dactylitis may indicate a risk for uveitis and inflammatory bowel disease, making it a useful early predictor.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00296-024-05707-0