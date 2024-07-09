Improving Metabolic Liver Disease Through Bariatric Interventions

Photo Credit: Vladislav Stepanov

A systematic review examined the impact of bariatric interventions on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease in patients who are obese. The analysis, based on 30 studies involving 3,134 patients, focused on changes in MRI-determined hepatic proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF) and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease activity score (NAS) following procedures such as bariatric surgery, intragastric balloon, or gastric banding. Key findings, which the authors published online in Clinical and Molecular Hepatology, included a significant reduction in BMI and a 72% decrease in intrahepatic fat as measured by MRI-PDFF six months post-intervention. NAS scores decreased by 60% at 3 to 6 months, with sustained improvements at longer follow-ups. Histological improvements included reductions in steatosis, lobular inflammation, ballooning degeneration, and significant fibrosis (≥F2) at various time points postintervention.