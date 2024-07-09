SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Improving Metabolic Liver Disease Through Bariatric Interventions

Jul 09, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Hwang J, et al. Bariatric intervention improves metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis in patients with obesity: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Clin Mol Hepatol. Published online June 3, 2024. doi:10.3350/cmh.2023.0384

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement