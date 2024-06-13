MicroRNA-146a Identified as Contributing Risk Factor for Primary Hip Osteoarthritis, but Not Knee Osteoarthritis

Photo Credit: Christoph Burgstedt

Primary osteoarthritis (POA) is a complex hereditary disease that involves the interplay between genetics and epigenetics. MicroRNA molecules play important roles in epigenetic mechanisms. MicroRNA-146a (miR-146a) is a negative regulator of the immune response in osteoarthritis (OA). So, variations in the miR-146a gene could affect OA risk.

The aim of this study was to investigate the relationships between single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the miR-146a, interleukin-6 (IL-6), Toll-like receptor 10 (TLR10), and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFA) genes and the risk for development of advanced-stage primary hip osteoarthritis (PHOA) and primary knee osteoarthritis (PKOA) in the Croatian population.

A total of 609 POA patients and 656 healthy donors were genotyped for SNPs in the miR-146a (rs2910164, G>C). Since we used same patients and controls as two studies before us, we already had information about IL-6 (rs1800795, C>G), TLR10 (rs11096957, C>T), and TNFA (rs1800629, C>T) genotypes of our subjects.

None of the differences were statistically significant comparing either allelic or genotypic frequencies of miR-146a SNP rs2910164 (G>C) between the PHOA and PKOA patients and controls. However, we found a significant association with risk to PHOA for the combination of genotypes (stratified miR-146a genotype with the IL-6, and stratified miR-146a genotype with the TNFA).

In a multifactorial disease such as POA, we have shown the indirect relevance of a second modifying factor (miR-146a), which apparently contributes to the overall risk of PHOA. There was no risk association with the PKOA, indicating that these two localities (hip and knee) might have different risk-modifying factors.

