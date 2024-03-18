SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Indoxacarb poisoning causing methemoglobinemia treated with parenteral vitamin C: a case report.

Mar 18, 2024

Contributors: Lokesh Koumar Sivanandam,H Arunkumar,Pranay Marlecha,Varsha Madamanchi,Chanchal Maheshwari,Mohammed Quader Naseer,Vivek Sanker,Tirth Dave

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Lokesh Koumar Sivanandam

    Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Puducherry, India.

    Team Erevnites, Puducherry, India.

    H Arunkumar

    Team Erevnites, Puducherry, India.

    Junior Resident, Medicine, Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Puducherry, India.

    Pranay Marlecha

    Team Erevnites, Puducherry, India.

    Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore, Karnataka, India.

    Varsha Madamanchi

    Team Erevnites, Puducherry, India.

    Maharaja’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, India.

    Chanchal Maheshwari

    Team Erevnites, Puducherry, India.

    Karachi Medical and Dental College, Karachi, Pakistan.

    Mohammed Quader Naseer

    Team Erevnites, Puducherry, India.

    Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences, Moinabad, Telangana, India.

    Vivek Sanker

    Team Erevnites, Puducherry, India.

    Noorul Islam Institute of Medical Sciences, Trivandrum, India.

    Tirth Dave

    Bukovinian State Medical University, Chernivtsi, Ukraine. tirth.snehal.dave@gmail.com.

