SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Inflammatory Biomarkers and Mortality Risk in Patients With RA-ILD

Jul 09, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Rudi T, et al. Impact of DMARD treatment and systemic inflammation on all-cause mortality in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and interstitial lung disease: a cohort study from the German RABBIT register. RMD Open. 2024;10(2):e003789. Published 2024 Apr 4. doi:10.1136/rmdopen-2023-003789

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement