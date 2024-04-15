SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Injury-Admission Time is an Independent Risk Factor for Deep Vein Thrombosis in Older Patients with Osteoporotic Hip Fracture.

Apr 15, 2024

Contributors: Xiuli Cui,Qingjun Liu,Ronglin Xia,Jiaolei Liu,Jun Wang,Aijun Chao

  • Xiuli Cui

    Department of Osteo-Internal Medicine, Tianjin Hospital (Tianjin University Tianjin Hospital), Tianjin, China (mainland).

    Qingjun Liu

    Department of Geriatrics, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, China (mainland).

    Ronglin Xia

    Department of Osteo-Internal Medicine, Tianjin Hospital (Tianjin University Tianjin Hospital), Tianjin, China (mainland).

    Jiaolei Liu

    Department of Geriatrics, The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, China (mainland).

    Jun Wang

    Department of Osteo-Internal Medicine, Tianjin Hospital (Tianjin University Tianjin Hospital), Tianjin, China (mainland).

    Aijun Chao

    Department of Osteo-Internal Medicine, Tianjin Hospital (Tianjin University Tianjin Hospital), Tianjin, China (mainland).

