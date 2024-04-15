Injury-Admission Time is an Independent Risk Factor for Deep Vein Thrombosis in Older Patients with Osteoporotic Hip Fracture.

BACKGROUND Deep vein thrombosis is a common pre- and post-operative complication in older patients with osteoporotic hip fractures. Pre-operative thrombus can increase the risk of surgery. This study examined the association between the time from fracture to admission (injury-admission time) and deep vein thrombosis in older patients with osteoporotic hip fractures. MATERIAL AND METHODS Doppler ultrasound screening of deep lower-extremity veins was performed in patients with osteoporotic hip fractures between June 2019 and December 2021. Clinical data, including medical history, injury-admission time, and laboratory tests, were collected retrospectively. RESULTS Of the 439 patients, deep vein thrombosis was found in 139 (31.66%). The injury-admission time was significantly longer in the thrombosis group, which was positively associated with deep vein thrombosis (odds ratio 1.010, 95% confidence interval 1.003-1.017). The area under the curve to predict deep vein thrombosis was 0.619. The best cut-off value, sensitivity, and specificity were 21 h, 46.76%, and 75%, respectively. When the injury-admission period exceeded 21 h, the prevalence of deep vein thrombosis was 45.8% and the thrombosis incidence was significantly higher than in the <21 h group (24.9%). CONCLUSIONS Our results suggest that screening for deep vein thrombosis should be routinely performed for patients with osteoporotic hip fractures, particularly for those with injury-admission time ≥21 h.

