Irradiated microparticles suppress prostate cancer by tumor microenvironment reprogramming and ferroptosis.

May 06, 2024

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Zihan Deng

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, ZhongNan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, Hubei, China.

    Binghui Li

    Center for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China.

    Department of Urology, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China.

    Muyang Yang

    College of Biomedicine and Health and College of Life Science and Technology, Huazhong Agricultural University, Wuhan, 430070, China.

    Lisen Lu

    College of Biomedicine and Health and College of Life Science and Technology, Huazhong Agricultural University, Wuhan, 430070, China.

    Xiujuan Shi

    College of Biomedicine and Health and College of Life Science and Technology, Huazhong Agricultural University, Wuhan, 430070, China.

    Jonathan F Lovell

    Department of Biomedical Engineering, University at Buffalo, State University of New York, Buffalo, NY, 14260, USA.

    Xiantao Zeng

    Center for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China. zengxiantao1128@whu.edu.cn.

    Department of Urology, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China. zengxiantao1128@whu.edu.cn.

    Weidong Hu

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, ZhongNan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, Hubei, China. huwd@whu.edu.cn.

    Honglin Jin

    College of Biomedicine and Health and College of Life Science and Technology, Huazhong Agricultural University, Wuhan, 430070, China. jin@hust.edu.cn.

