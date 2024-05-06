Irradiated microparticles suppress prostate cancer by tumor microenvironment reprogramming and ferroptosis.

Immunogenic cell death (ICD) plays a crucial role in triggering the antitumor immune response in the tumor microenvironment (TME). Recently, considerable attention has been dedicated to ferroptosis, a type of ICD that is induced by intracellular iron and has been demonstrated to change the immune desert status of the TME. However, among cancers that are characterized by an immune desert, such as prostate cancer, strategies for inducing high levels of ferroptosis remain limited. Radiated tumor cell-derived microparticles (RMPs) are radiotherapy mimetics that have been shown to activate the cGAS-STING pathway, induce tumor cell ferroptosis, and inhibit M2 macrophage polarization. RMPs can also act as carriers of agents with biocompatibility. In the present study, we designed a therapeutic system wherein the ferroptosis inducer RSL-3 was loaded into RMPs, which were tested in in vitro and in vivo prostate carcinoma models established using RM-1 cells. The apoptosis inducer CT20 peptide (CT20p) was also added to the RMPs to aggravate ferroptosis. Our results showed that RSL-3- and CT20p-loaded RMPs (RC@RMPs) led to ferroptosis and apoptosis of RM-1 cells. Moreover, CT20p had a synergistic effect on ferroptosis by promoting reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, lipid hydroperoxide production, and mitochondrial instability. RC@RMPs elevated dendritic cell (DC) expression of MHCII, CD80, and CD86 and facilitated M1 macrophage polarization. In a subcutaneously transplanted RM-1 tumor model in mice, RC@RMPs inhibited tumor growth and prolonged survival time via DC activation, macrophage reprogramming, enhancement of CD8 T cell infiltration, and proinflammatory cytokine production in the tumor. Moreover, combination treatment with anti-PD-1 improved RM-1 tumor inhibition. This study provides a strategy for the synergistic enhancement of ferroptosis for prostate cancer immunotherapies.© 2024. The Author(s).

