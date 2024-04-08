Klotho exerts protection in chronic kidney disease associated with regulating inflammatory response and lipid metabolism.

The anti-aging protein Klotho plays a protective role in kidney disease, but its potential as a biomarker for chronic kidney disease (CKD) is controversial. Additionally, the main pathways through which Klotho exerts its effects on CKD remain unclear. Therefore, we used bioinformatics and clinical data analysis to determine its role in CKD.

We analyzed the transcriptomic and clinical data from the Nephroseq v5 database and found that the Klotho gene was mainly expressed in the tubulointerstitium, and its expression was significantly positively correlated with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and negatively correlated with blood urea nitrogen (BUN) in CKD. We further found that Klotho gene expression was mainly negatively associated with inflammatory response and positively associated with lipid metabolism in CKD tubulointerstitium by analyzing two large sample-size CKD tubulointerstitial transcriptome datasets. By analyzing 10-year clinical data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2007-2016, we also found that Klotho negatively correlated with inflammatory biomarkers and triglyceride and positively correlated with eGFR in the CKD population. Mediation analysis showed that Klotho could improve renal function in the general population by modulating the inflammatory response and lipid metabolism, while in the CKD population, it primarily manifested by mediating the inflammatory response. Restricted cubic spline (RCS) analysis showed that the optimal concentration range for Klotho to exert its biological function was around 1000 pg/ml. Kaplan-Meier curves showed that lower cumulative hazards of all-cause mortality in participants with higher levels of Klotho. We also demonstrated that Klotho could reduce cellular inflammatory response and improve cellular lipid metabolism by establishing an in vitro model similar to CKD.

Our results suggest that Klotho exerts protection in CKD, which may be mainly related to the regulation of inflammatory response and lipid metabolism, and it can serve as a potential biomarker for CKD.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin