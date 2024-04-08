SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Klotho exerts protection in chronic kidney disease associated with regulating inflammatory response and lipid metabolism.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Junhui Liu,Huaicheng Wang,Qinyu Liu,Shushu Long,Yanfang Wu,Nengying Wang,Wei Lin,Gang Chen,Miao Lin,Junping Wen

  • Junhui Liu

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Department of Endocrinology, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Huaicheng Wang

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Qinyu Liu

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Department of Endocrinology, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Shushu Long

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Department of Endocrinology, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Yanfang Wu

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Department of Endocrinology, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Nengying Wang

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Department of Endocrinology, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Wei Lin

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Department of Endocrinology, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China.

    Gang Chen

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. chengangfj@163.com.

    Department of Endocrinology, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. chengangfj@163.com.

    Miao Lin

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 10151246@qq.com.

    Department of Nephrology, Provincial Clinical College, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. 10151246@qq.com.

    Junping Wen

    Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. junpingwen@163.com.

    Department of Endocrinology, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Shengli Clinical Medical College of Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, China. junpingwen@163.com.

