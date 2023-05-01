We retrospectively evaluated long-term outcomes of high dose chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplant (HDC/ASCT) in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Between 2004 and 2020, 46 DLBCL patients received HDC/ASCT in our institution, including 12 patients (26.1%), who received as an upfront setting (UFS). At a median follow-up time of 69 months (range, 2-169 months), the 5-year progression-free survival (PFS) rates were 82.5% (95%CI, 46.1-95.3%) in the UFS, and 57.8% (95%CI, 38.1-73.2%) in the relapsed or refractory (R/R) patients (n=34), respectively. The 5-year PFS rates were 62.3% (95%CI, 34.0-81.3%) in primary resistant (n=13) or early relapsing (within 1 year from the initial diagnosis) patients (n=4), and 53.3% (95%CI, 25.9-74.6%) in those relapsing >1 year after the initial diagnosis (n=17), with no statistically significant difference (p=0.498). In R/R patients, multivariate analysis showed that the remission status before HDC/ASCT was an independent poor prognostic factor for progression-free survival (hazard ratio [HR], 17.0; 95%CI, 3.35-86.6; p=0.000630) and high-risk category in the international prognostic index for OS (HR, 9.39; 95%CI, 1.71-51.6; p=0.0100). The incidence of non-relapse mortality by 5 years, and 10 years were 12.2%, and 15.2%, respectively. Eleven patients (23.9%) developed second malignancies, which was the most frequent late complication after HDC/ASCT, with 5-year, and 10-year cumulative incidence of 16.9%, 22.5%, respectively. In conclusion, HDC/ASCT is effective for chemo-sensitive R/R DLBCL regardless of the timing and lines of therapy. However, careful observation is required, considering the long-term complications such as secondary malignancies.
