Low-Fat Diet Cuts Fatigue in Patients With MS

Photo Credit: Umnat Seebuaphan

A low-fat diet may help reduce fatigue for people with MS, according to a study published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. Researchers assessed the association in 39 people with MS who were randomly assigned to a low-fat diet for 12 weeks (active group; total daily fat calories, ≤20%) or a wait-list control group. The active group (n=20) decreased their daily caloric intake by 11% and the mean Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS) by 4.0 compared with the control group (n=19). The association strengthened in sensitivity analysis, with a mean MFIS difference of −13.9. “Fatigue is very disabling for these patients,” senior author Vijayshree Yadav, MD, said in a statement. “There is no US Food and Drug Administration-approved drug for fatigue, but we know that fatigue greatly affects their quality of life.”