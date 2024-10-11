LOXL2 Identified as Therapeutic Target in PMF

Photo Credit: Rost-9D

A study that investigated the role of lysyl oxidase like-2 (LOXL2) in primary myelofibrosis (PMF) showed significantly higher LOXL2 expression in PMF, as well as worse disease outcomes and increased risk scores. The results were published in Clinical Lymphoma Myeloma and Leukemia. Researchers analyzed serum samples from patients with PMF and healthy controls to measure LOXL2 levels and activity. In addition to observing significantly higher LOXL2 expression in PMF, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed a link between high LOXL2 expression and several key inflammatory pathways. Using drug prediction software, researchers identified a series of targeted agents for LOXL2, and several emerged as potential as new targeted treatment candidates in the development of personalized therapeutic options. The findings suggest LOXL2, an enzyme associated with fibrosis and inflammation, plays a critical role in the pathogenesis of PMF by modulating key inflammatory signaling pathways.