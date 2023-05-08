Endotracheal intubation is often necessary in the course of animal experiments, especially in craniofacial surgery. However, endotracheal intubation can be a major burden in this context. The authors performed simple and cost-saving method using a 200 μL yellow micropipette tip, and the success of this method was demonstrated by X-ray and autopsy. We used a total of 30 rats. After the rats were fixed with a plaster, the trachea and vocal cords were visualized with the tongue pulled back. Under direct visualization of the vocal cords, a curving micropipette tip was advanced into the trachea. This method can be learned quickly and applied successfully by general experimenters. We successfully intubated all 30 rats without any complications. The success rate of micropipette tip intubation was 100%. This procedure was performed by one experimenter within 2 to 3 minutes after induction of anesthesia. We demonstrated its superiority by X-ray and autopsy. Herein, we describe endotracheal intubation of rats using micropipette tips. To the best of our knowledge, this method is novel and represents the simplest and most efficient means of intubation in rats, providing an alternative to conventional endotracheal intubation.