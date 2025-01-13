SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Model Differentiates Nasal Polyps From Inverted Papilloma

Jan 13, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Wang Y, et al.Deep Learning Model for the Differential Diagnosis of Nasal Polyps and Inverted Papilloma by CT Images: A Multicenter Study. Acad Radiol. Published online December 26, 2024. doi: 10.1016/j.acra.2024.12.011.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement