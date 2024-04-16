SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Motor Skills, Sensory Features Differ in Autism With or Without ADHD

Apr 16, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Skaletski EC, et al. Sensorimotor features and daily living skills in autistic children with and without ADHD. J Autism Dev Disord. Published online March 5, 2024. doi:10.1007/s10803-024-06256-y

  • Emily C. Skaletski, MOT, OTR/L

    Photo Credit: University of Wisconsin–Madison

    PhD Candidate, Kinesiology-Occupational Science
    University of Wisconsin–Madison

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement