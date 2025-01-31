Mutiple PrEP Choices Needed for MSM

Photo Credit: Anton Salnikov

Study results indicate the need for multiple care and formulation choices to improve PrEP uptake among men who have sex with men (MSM). Published in AIDS, the study sought to identify preferences for PrEP care among a diverse group of gay, bisexual, and other MSM using two discrete choice experiments. Among participants (46.5% Latino, 21.4% Black, 25.2% White), 28.5% preferred in-person care and lab testing (In-Person), while 71.5% preferred telehealth and at-home lab testing (Virtual). Also, 23.6% preferred oral PrEP with low-cost options, while 76.4% preferred no-cost and injectable PrEP. Preference for in-person or virtual care was significantly associated with sociodemographic characteristics that included race/ethnicity, income, housing instability, provider stigma, and PrEP stigma.