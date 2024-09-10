SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

NOTION-3: Adding PCI to TAVI for Severe Aortic Stenosis With Stable CAD Reduces MACE

Sep 10, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Lønborg J, et al. NOTION-3: PCI in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve implantation. HOTLINE 5, ESC Congress 2024, 30 Aug–02 Sept, London, UK.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST