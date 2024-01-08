Novel Quality Control Metric for the Pharmacotherapy of Major Depressive Disorder: Measuring Guideline Concordance and Its Impact on Symptom Severity.

Studies suggest that people with major depressive disorder (MDD) often receive treatment that is not concordant with practice guidelines. To evaluate this, we (1) developed a guideline concordance algorithm for MDD pharmacotherapy (GCA-8), (2) scored it using clinical data, and (3) compared its explanation of patient-reported symptom severity to a traditional concordance measure. This study evaluated 1,403 adults (67% female, 85% non-Hispanic/Latino White, mean age 43 years) with non-psychotic MDD (per codes), from the Penn State Psychiatry Clinical Assessment and Rating Evaluation System (PCARES) registry (visits from February 1, 2015, to April 13, 2021). We (1) scored 1-year concordance using the Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments (CANMAT) guidelines and deviation from 8 pharmacotherapy-related criteria and (2) examined associations between concordance and Patient Health Questionnaire depression module (PHQ-9) scores. The mean GCA-8 score was 6.37 (standard deviation [SD] = 1.30; 8.00 = perfect concordance). Among those who switched drugs (n = 671), 81% (n = 542) did not have their dose increased to the recommended maximum before switching. In our adjusted analyses, we found that a 1 SD increase in the GCA-8 was associated with a 0.78 improvement in the mean PHQ-9 score ( < .001). The comparison concordance measure was not associated with the mean PHQ-9 score (β = -0.20; = .20; = 0.53), and adding the GCA-8 score significantly improved the model ( = 0.54; Vuong test = .008). By measuring naturalistic MDD pharmacotherapy guideline concordance with the GCA-8, we revealed potential treatment gaps and an inverse association between guideline concordance and MDD symptom severity.© Copyright 2024 Physicians Postgraduate Press, Inc.

