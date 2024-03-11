Optimizing Recovery After Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Release Surgery: The Role of Counseling in Pain Management and Perioperative Functional Enhancement.

Preoperative patient education is pivotal in improving patient outcomes during the perioperative phase, involving a thorough explanation of what patients can expect. This enhances adherence and reduces perioperative anxiety. In orthopedics, carpal tunnel syndrome, a common and painful hand condition, is effectively managed through surgical release under local anesthesia. Inadequate counseling before such procedures may intensify intraoperative anxiety and increase pain responses. Thus, this research aims to investigate the effects of comprehensive preoperative counseling on various parameters in carpal tunnel release surgery.

A case-control study design was adopted for this study. A retrospective analysis of patients who underwent carpal tunnel release surgery was performed. These patients were categorized into two distinct groups: one group received comprehensive counseling during their clinic visits, while the other group reported receiving less effective counseling. Evaluation encompassed patient-related factors, disease-related aspects, and perioperative variables for both groups.

The study comprised 681 participants, with 526 (77.2%) being females, 421 (61.8%) undergoing surgery on the right side, and 519 (76.2%) employed in non-manual occupations. Moreover, 559 (82.1%) were non-smokers, while approximately two-thirds of the cohort had both diabetes and hypertension. The average age of participants was 52 years, and they reported a mean functional disability score of 7.2 out of 10. The comprehensive preoperative counseling group consisted of 333 patients, while the other group included 348 patients. The analysis revealed statistically significant differences between the two groups, including reduced intra-procedural anxiety (p = 0.043), decreased intraoperative pain (p = 0.005), lower rates of wound complications (p = 0.022), and improved self-reported pain relief (p = 0.3).

Our study emphasizes the crucial role of preoperative counseling in improving patient experiences during perioperative care, leading to reduced anxiety, milder pain responses, fewer complications, decreased reliance on postoperative pain medication, and increased self-reported pain relief.

Level III, Case-control retrospective study.

© 2024 Dawod et al.

